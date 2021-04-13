Anna Maxwell Martin is to reprise her role as DCS Patricia Carmichael on Line Of Duty series 6.

Bafta award-winner Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Bleak House, And Then There Were None) will return to the BBC One series as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael from Sunday’s episode.

The BBC share: "Viewers will remember no-nonsense DCS Carmichael from series five, where she was brought in as an independent investigator from AC-3 after suspicions mounted over the integrity of Superintendent Ted Hastings.

"Now with Ted’s forced retirement looming, is Carmichael in position to take control? And with the restructure of the anti-corruption units, is this the end of AC-12?"

Anna Maxwell Martin said today: “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls."

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the fifth episode this week shares: "AC-12 link Gail Vella’s murder with a historic case of police corruption, and Kate hatches a plan to tell once and for all if Jo is bent.

"They are closer than ever to cracking the case, but when Hastings’ authority is undermined it leaves his team in a potentially dangerous situation."

Series 6 of the show will air for seven episodes.

Series one to five are also all currently available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.