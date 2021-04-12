Redemption: Paula Malcomson to star in new ITV drama

Paula Malcomson will take the lead role in a new drama on ITV, Redemption.

The six-part series has been jointly commissioned by ITV and Virgin Media Television, Ireland in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

Filmed in Ireland and created by Sean Cook, Redemption introduces plain speaking, no nonsense DI Colette Cunningham, whose fearless approach to policing has earned her the respect of her Merseyside Police Serious Crime Squad colleagues.

ITV share: "Career driven and dedicated, Colette is unflappable and an absolute force of nature. Until she takes a call from Garda Sergeant Luke Byrne in Dublin. The body of a young woman has been found and Colette is listed as the next of kin.

"The name of the victim means nothing to Colette so she continues to efficiently go about her day job. Persisting with his enquiry, the young officer calls again and begins to describe the young woman rendering Colette speechless. She takes the next ferry to Dublin to identify the body of her missing daughter, Kate.

"She’s experienced this exact situation a million times, but never from this side. Kate left home 20 years ago aged 16, and clearly didn’t want to be found.

"Always a police woman and with 30 years of experience kicking in, Colette has some searching questions. But is she prepared for what she finds?

"With her life turned upside down, and grief consuming her every thought, Colette resolves to stay in Ireland to work for the Garda. But what will she unearth about the events leading up to Kate’s death, and the life that her daughter chose to build for herself? Consumed by feelings she may have failed Kate in life, Colette is determined to do right by her now."

ITV Commissioning Editor, Huw Kennair Jones said: “Sean's scripts not only deliver an exciting thriller but also a poignant exploration of a mother's loss of and her determination to find justice and make amends to her estranged daughter."

Filming will begin in April 2021 with further casting to be confirmed.

