Will there be a The Nest series 2? Future of BBC One drama revealed

The Nest proved a hit on BBC One with its first series - but will it be back for more?

The Nest followed a wealthy couple and a teenage girl as they made a pact that changed all of their lives forever.

The series was written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning Nicole Taylor and starred Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle alongside newcomer Mirren Mack.

Will The Nest return for series two?

Sadly for fans of the TV show, a second series looks unlikely.

The Daily Star newspaper reports that the BBC have decided against recommissioning the show as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"It was decided they wouldn’t commission another run of The Nest," an insider told the newspaper. "The show was a really big deal for Martin.

"It was his chance to prove he can be a star away from Line Of Duty. And while he gave a great performance, it wasn’t enough."

They added: "All channels are having to prioritise some shows and ditch others. The Nest is a casualty of that."

Speaking previously about a possible second series, writer Nicole Taylor said during a BBC Writersroom Q&A: “I said to someone recently that I never understand why writers write second series where there’s a first series that concludes satisfactorily, but now I do because I miss the characters so much.

"I could write for them forever. And the world forever. Because I know it really well and loved writing it.

“There’s definitely more story there, but the audience is pleased and I think people are satisfied.”

Watch The Nest on TV and online

The Nest last aired on BBC One in April 2020.

At the time of writing the show is not available to catch up on either BBC iPlayer or BritBox but you can purchase the series online via Amazon Prime Video here.

A DVD boxset of Series 1 of The Nest is also available to buy here.

Picture: BBC.