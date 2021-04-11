I Can See Your Voice has seemingly won over viewers following its debut episode on BBC One.

The new singing game show series launched on Saturday night, inviting contestants to win a cash prize for correctly guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them.

Each week sees two players compete for £10,000, helped along the way by a celebrity panel made up of comedian Jimmy Carr, TV personality Alison Hammond and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

After making their guesses, the acts perform leading to either a standout musical moment or a performance like nails on a chalkboard.

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, viewers weren't sure at first but quickly found themselves addicted.

"Hands up everyone who wanted to hate this show and is now proper entertained by the bad singers who aren't afraid to prove it #icanseeyourvoice" one wrote.

Another added: "Moaned at the start. But I enjoyed it, especially the bad singers #ICanSeeYourVoice"

"I don't know if it's lockdown or relief that there's no mention of Royal protocol, but I'm quite enjoying #ICanSeeYourVoice" tweeted a third.

"New Saturday night guilty pleasures #icanseeyourvoice" a fourth wrote.

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One on Saturday nights. You can watch the first episode on BBC iPlayer here.

Speaking about the series, Amanda Holden said: "It is really funny, there is lots of banter, and it’s just a bit of a laugh, and god knows that’s what we need on the telly at the moment.

"I think the brilliant thing about this game show is that everyone at home can play along because we’re all in the same boat, I mean really, we don’t know what we are talking about.

"There’s a lot more people at home that do and essentially, we’re just looking at people at face value and even though that’s probably one of the worst human traits there is, we all do it, so we’re all in it together. And I think we do all judge people the same way."

Alongside the regular panel, each week a musical guest will join the show to perform.

The first episode featured Danny Jones from McFly while others in future episodes will include Fleur East and Nadine Coyle.

Picture: BBC/Thames/Tom Dymond