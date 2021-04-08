I Can See Your Voice first look as McFly's Danny Jones joins the panel

I Can See Your Voice launches on BBC One this weekend with guest panellist Danny Jones from McFly.

Danny joins the regular panel of Jimmy Carr, TV personality Alison Hammond and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Advertisements

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, each episode will see players attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them - can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

In this first clip, Paddy is seen lip-syncing to a McFly song in front of Danny Jones before following it up with saying “Sign Me Up Jonesy”.

Danny then talks about the difficulty of lip syncing and provides tips on what to look for, before the Mystery Singers take to the stage for the lip sync round.

I Can See Your Voice begins on Saturday, 10 April at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Each episode will see a pair of contestants hoping to tell the singing sensations from the musical masqureaders navigate.

The singers will be seen taking part in a series of lip sync challenges as well as offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left.

Advertisements

The chosen singer will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

Picture: BBC/Thames/Tom Dymond