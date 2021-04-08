The United Way: Manchester United documentary coming to Sky and NOW

A one-off documentary film following Manchester United football club arrives in May.

The United Way is the epic story of a football club, a city and a man who did more than most to bring success to both. As told by, co-written by and featuring Eric Cantona.

The United Way will be released on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOWon 24th May 2021.

The film is also available on Blu-ray, DVD & Download-to-Own from May 10. You can pre-order on Amazon here.

A teaser reveals: "The film shares Eric Cantona's unique insights into this iconic club with a fresh perspective on the 'United Way', taking audiences on a compelling ride through the history and evolution of the world’s biggest football club, and the social and cultural environment that shaped it. Exclusive interviews and stunning archive interweave Eric’s story with that of the club.

"Viewers will hear from a galaxy of United stars and stalwarts - such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Bryan Robson, Brian Kidd, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, Nicky Butt, Peter Schmeichel, the late Tommy Docherty and many more, as well as era-defining figures from the realms of music and politics.

"The United Way is at heart a story of the people. It is set against a background of four dynamic decades of change on and off the pitch. Lords Heseltine and Kinnock add socio-political context. Musicians Peter Hook and Shaun Ryder recall the ground-breaking sounds and styles, which, along with the football club, helped make Manchester a pioneering, swashbuckling cultural capital.

"Set to the stirring score of five-time Oscar nominated, BAFTA-winning composer George Fenton, this is a cinematic journey to discover the soul of a football club, of a city, of a people."

