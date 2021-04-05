What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Monday, 5 April

Here are our top selections to watch on telly this evening Monday, 5 April.

From the start of new Channel 5 drama Intruder to Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out - here's our selection of programmes to watch on Easter Monday.

Intruder - 9PM, Channel 5

Channel 5's Intruder is an edge-of-your-seat thriller which follows high-flying couple Rebecca and Sam whose lives are turned upside down when two teenagers break into their coast home. Starring Elaine Cassidy (No Offence, Fingersmith) and Tom Meeten (The Ghoul) as Rebecca and Sam with Helen Behan, Sally Lindsay, Adam Richardson and Sonny Poon Tip.

After starting tonight, the four part series continues nightly at 9PM until Thursday.

Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer - 8PM, ITV

Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer. Picture: ITV/Tony Ward

Get ready to Spring into Summer with Alan Titchmarsh! Set in the heart of Hampshire, Alan Titchmarsh is celebrating the great outdoors and the joy of getting back into the fresh air and our green and pleasant land.

With the warmer months on the horizon and lockdown soon to be lifted the series will focus on our beautiful countryside, nature and being able, once again, to take advantage of our outdoor spaces, no matter how big or small.

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic - 9PM, BBC Two

Award-winning film-maker Louis Theroux returns to America for a new special about one of his most provocative subjects – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed 'Tiger King'.

Looking back at his original documentary while reflecting on hours of unseen footage, Louis sets out to understand who the real Joe Exotic is. As he tries to investigate what has happened in the intervening years, he meets old friends from his original documentary, the team trying to get him out of prison and those closest to Joe who have never spoken before.

Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime - 9PM, ITV

Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime. Picture: ITV

Richard E Grant presents this one-off special celebrating Agatha Christie and her most enduring literary creation, Hercule Poirot. The documentary will chart the origins and history of Hercule Poirot and trace the inimitable Belgian detective’s lasting impact upon popular culture.

Examining the relationship between Christie and her longest literary life companion Hercule Poirot, the documentary will explore the story behind some of Christie’s most timeless publications, from Poirot’s first outing in The Mysterious Affair at Styles to later pursuits in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

24 Hours in Police Custody - 9PM, Channel 4

This episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody follows DCI Adam Gallop of the Major Crime Unit in Cambridgeshire who is in charge of the force's most mystifying and complex murder inquiry. He believes that a man who disappeared in September 2015 has been brutally murdered but, so far, he hasn't recovered the victim's body; which means he can't be sure what has happened to him and who might have killed him.

The police investigation takes officers from an urgent excavation in the woods across Europe in search of clues. Cameras follow every twist of the hunt for the body; a hunt that has become a personal mission for the officers involved. Then suddenly the case takes an extraordinarily dramatic turn - a new post appears on a Facebook page associated with the man.

The Circle - 10PM, Channel 5

Following last night's double elimination, the two blocked players return as a new player called Tom. Meanwhile a brand new player enters the show as the competition enters its final week.

Main Image: Channel 5 / Chalkboard / Clapperboard