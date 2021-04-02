What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Friday, 2 April

Here are our top shows to catch on TV this evening Friday, 2 April.

From the latest drama on The Circle to a new episode of The Flight Attendant, here's our selection of programmes to watch tonight.

Would I Lie To You - 9:30PM, BBC One

Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell return for an episode packed with some of the best bits from the series. Over the course of the show, celebrity guests reveal amazing stories about themselves. But are they telling the truth, or are they making it all up?

Among the guests are Jo Brand, Emma Bunton, Daisy May Cooper, Stacey Dooley, Dion Dublin, Rhod Gilbert, Alex Jones, Ronan Keating, Prue Leith, Debbie McGee, Scarlett Moffatt, Diane Morgan, Bob Mortimer, Big Narstie, Richard Osman, Rachel Parris, Jonnie Peacock, Lucy Porter, Rory Reid, Tomasz Schafernaker, Ellie Taylor, Georgia Toffolo, Henning Wehn and Shaun Williamson.

The Graham Norton Show - 10:30PM, BBC One

Joining Graham tonight: Hollywood greats Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, together in superhero comedy Thunder Force; the co-stars of spy series Intelligence, David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed; top comic Frank Skinner; and singer and star of RuPaul's Drag Race Michelle Visage, who chats and is joined by Steps to perform Heartbreak in This City.

Gogglebox - 9PM, Channel 4

Britain's sharpest armchair critics share more of their insightful and passionate takes on the week's biggest and best shows, including Line of Duty, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, The Flight Attendant, Teen First Dates, The Circle, Remarkable Places to Eat, This Morning featuring Matt Hancock, and the News on the Suez Canal.

The Circle - 10PM, Channel 4

At the end of last night's episode Vithun was blocked by Felix (Natalya) and Manrika after the pair were voted as influencers in the latest ratings. In this evening's episode, Vithun meets another player face to face and leaves a message for The Circle. How will the players react when they discover he was real? And how will Manrika explain blocking her Circle Sibling?

Plus, following the fallout from the blocking, The Circle gives the players a game of Ballsy Bingo, with Dorothy (Scott) taking up role of bingo caller. The Circle gives the two players, selected by Dorothy (Scott) at random, a question to which both players have to give a matching answer.

The Flight Attendant - 9PM, Sky One & NOW

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant called Cassie (series star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

In the latest episode, upon landing in Rome, Cassie deals with sudden feelings of loss. Meanwhile, Megan (Rosie Perez) confesses that she has some secrets of her own.

