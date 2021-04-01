Sir Mo Farah puts himself at the mercy of Ant & Dec in this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs its final episode for 2021 this weekend.

As always the show will air live on Saturday evening on ITV with a range of famous faces and no shortage of surprises.

This week sees Sir Mo Farah's hilarious Get Out Of Me Ear where Mo has to follow Ant & Dec's every word - including asking him to sit in a bath full of ice!

You can watch a first look clip below...

Also this weekend, Mo Gilligan joins Ant & Dec as the week's Guest Announcer wile there's an epic finale of Ant vs Dec with Stephen Mulhern and a special End of the Show Show with Jon Courtenay.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway concludes its latest series at 7PM on Saturday, 3 April.

This Saturday night will also see the climax of Double Trouble.

Following The Honoured trilogy Ant & Dec will also introduce new mini-series called Double Trouble, which sees Ant & Dec clones go rogue! Stars appearing in the sketches include football pundit Jermaine Jenas, survival expert Bear Grylls, Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon, Bake Off's Prue Leith and presenter Alison Hammond.

Other highlights this series include Fluer East joining the show with Chase The Rainbow.

Plus, Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear also return with a host of stars part in undercover pranks including Sir Mo Farah, Davina McCall and Jamie & Harry Redknapp.

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live 'virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Meanwhile alongside the main show, 2021 adds a brand new spin-off streaming online from the ITV Hub straight after the end of each episode airing on TV.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday nights on ITV and on the ITV Hub from 7PM.