BRITs 2021 date, host, nominations and line up of performers

The BRIT Awards 2021 are on their way - when are the BRITs on TV, who's hosting and who's performing?

Here's all the latest from the 2021 BRITs ahead of the awards being given out, including who's performing on the BRITs so far.

BRIT Awards 2021 date

The 2021 Brit Awards will be held on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at the O2 Arena in London.

The show will air live on ITV. You'll be able to watch live online via the ITV Hub.

The Brits 2021 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a fourth year.

Jack said: “It really is always an honour to do it but this year feels even more special. I must be doing something right to be invited back.

“This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a b*d of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit.

BRITs 2021 nominations

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2021 BRIT awards was revealed on social media in March.

The full list of Brits 2021 nominations is available here.

It was previously revealed that Griff is the winner of the 2021 Rising Star Award (previously the Critics’ Choice Award), having been nominated alongside Pa Salieu andRina Sawayama.

Those with the most nominations include Dua Lipa. Celeste, Joel Corry and Arlo Parks.

BRITs 2021 performers

Already confirmed to be performing live on the night will be Dua Lipa.

She will join the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Griff on the show.

Further performers are to be revealed.

