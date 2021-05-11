BRITs 2021 start time, host, nominations and line up of performers

The BRIT Awards 2021 are on their way TONIGHT - what time are the BRITs on TV, who's hosting and who's performing?

Here's all the latest from the 2021 BRITs ahead of the awards being given out, including who's performing on the BRITs so far.

BRIT Awards 2021 start time

The 2021 Brit Awards will be held on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at the O2 Arena in London.

The show will air live on ITV from 8PM. You'll be able to watch live online via the ITV Hub.

The Brits 2021 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for a fourth year. Jack said: “It really is always an honour to do it but this year feels even more special. I must be doing something right to be invited back.

“This is about celebrating all the artists that made the music which helped us get through what’s been a b*d of a year. It’s also now just a nice excuse to get out of the house and put on a suit.

Prior to the main show, The BRIT Awards 2021: Backstage will air on ITV2 from 7PM hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

BRITs 2021 nominations

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2021 BRIT awards was revealed on social media in March.

The full list of Brits 2021 nominations is available here.

It was previously revealed that Griff is the winner of the 2021 Rising Star Award (previously the Critics’ Choice Award), having been nominated alongside Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama.

Those with the most nominations include Dua Lipa. Celeste, Joel Corry and Arlo Parks.

Who's performing on the BRITs this year?

Already confirmed to be performing live on the night will be Dua Lipa and the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Griff.

Rag'n'Bone Man is set to duet with Pink while also taking to the stage will be Olivia Rodrigo in her debut UK TV performance.

Arlo Parks, Headie One, Coldplay and The Weeknd will also appear on the stage, as well as Elton John and Years & Years' Olly Alexander.

Meanwhile it's been revealed that the BRIT Awards 2021 will welcome a live audience of 4,000 to the O2 Arena as part of the Government pilot scheme for events.

The show will be the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience with 2,500 tickets gifted by the recorded music industry to frontline heroes in and around London.

