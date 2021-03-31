BRIT Awards 2021 nominations revealed in full

The BRIT Awards 2021 have revealed the full nominations for this year's ceremony.

Jack Whitehall will once again host with the event broadcast on ITV from the O2 Arena on Tuesday 11 May.

Advertisements

This year’s event promises spectacular performances and memorable awards presentations that are unique to the BRITs, following last year’s 40th show celebrations which featured more music than ever and back-to-back world class entertainment

Confirmed performers already include Dua Lipa and Griff, who won the Rising Star award ahead of the main ceremony.

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2021 BRIT awards were revealed today on social media.

Here's the full list of BRITs nominations for 2021...

BRIT Awards 2021 nominations list

Rising Star

Griff - WINNER

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Advertisements

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

HAIM

Run The Jewels

Foo Fighters

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

British Single

220 Kid with GRACEY - Don't Need Love

Aitch, AJ Tracey (feat. Tay Keith) - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and RAYE - Secrets

S1MBA ft. DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey (feat. Headie One) - Don't Rush

Advertisements

Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

The BRITs airs on ITV from the O2 Arena on Tuesday 11 May.

More on: BRITs TV