BRIT Awards 2021 nominations revealed in full

The BRIT Awards 2021 have revealed the full nominations for this year's ceremony.
Jack Whitehall will once again host with the event broadcast on ITV from the O2 Arena on Tuesday 11 May.
This year’s event promises spectacular performances and memorable awards presentations that are unique to the BRITs, following last year’s 40th show celebrations which featured more music than ever and back-to-back world class entertainment
Confirmed performers already include Dua Lipa and Griff, who won the Rising Star award ahead of the main ceremony.
Here's the full list of BRITs nominations for 2021...
BRIT Awards 2021 nominations list
Rising Star
Griff - WINNER
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
HAIM
Run The Jewels
Foo Fighters
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
British Single
220 Kid with GRACEY - Don't Need Love
Aitch, AJ Tracey (feat. Tay Keith) - Rain
Dua Lipa - Physical
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK - Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and RAYE - Secrets
S1MBA ft. DTG - Rover
Young T & Bugsey (feat. Headie One) - Don't Rush
Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
