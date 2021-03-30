BBC One announce new drama based on Jack Caffery novels

BBC One has announced a brand new drama described as a "crime-thriller/horror mash-up".

Provisionally titled Wolf, the six part series is filmed and set in Wales.

It's written by Megan Gallagher and based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels.

A teaser shares: "In an isolated house in the country a family find themselves the victims of a terrifying psychopath’s cruel games.

"Meanwhile DI Jack Caffery obsessively tries to find evidence to convict the neighbour he believes murdered his eight year-old brother in the 90s.

"When these two narratives collide it’s a race against time in this emotionally powerful, nail-biting and deeply disturbing crime-thriller/horror mash-up."

Writer Megan Gallagher said: “Mo Hayder’s Wolf is a compelling, unique story with a bold, genre-mixing narrative. After reading the book in a single day, I knew I had a gem in my hands.

"I consider it an honour to bring DI Jack Caffery to BBC One, and working with the experienced, passionate producers at Hartswood and APC Studios is simply icing on the cake.”

Further details including casting and a release date are to be announced in due course.