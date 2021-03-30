Rick and Morty season 5 coming to E4 in June

Rick and Morty is set to make a return to E4 this June – hurrah!

The fifth season of the Emmy-award-winning animated comedy comprises of 10 new episodes and will air hot on the heels of the American transmission (fans rejoice).

This new series will see the outrageous dynamic duo get into all sorts of chaotic trouble.

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

An exact UK release date for Rick and Morty series 5 on E4 will be announced in due course.

Image credit: RICK AND MORTY TM & © 2021 Cartoon Network.