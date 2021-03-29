Maya Jama to join Celebrity Juice as regular panellist

Maya Jama is to join Celebrity Juice as a regular panellist on the series.

Celebrity Juice will be back on TV in April, airing as usual on ITV2.

The show's landmark 25h series will see Maya Jama joining the show as a regular panellist, following in the footsteps of Gino D'Acampo.

Maya will join host Keith Lemon, and team captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

TV presenter Maya will become a regular guest on the panel after multiple appearances in the last series in which she threw herself into everything Keith asked of her.

Maya Jama said: “I never have any idea quite what’s going to unfold on Celeb Juice, but I do know it’s always going to be hilarious and super fun.

"It’s a show I dreamed about going on when I was growing up and so I’m beyond thrilled to become a regular on the show and be given the opportunity to share the panel with some of my favourite people. Bang Tidy!”

The new ten-part series of Celebrity Juice will begin in April on ITV2.

For now, you can catch up with the latest from Celebrity Juice online via the ITV Hub.

After first starting in 2008, Celebrity Juice has aired over 279 episodes to date. Last series averaged just under a million viewers, making it one of ITV2's most popular shows.

Picture: ITV/Thames