McFly were the music stars of this weekend's (27 March) Saturday Night Takeaway.

The group joined hosts Ant and Dec (as well as Stephen Mulhern) for a big musical performance tonight.

They closed the latest episode with a spectacular End Of The Show Show with their hit song Happiness.

You can watch McFly perform on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the video below...

Elsewhere on this weekend's episode, Alesha Dixon was on Star Guest Announcer duties and Ant and Dec were in hot water in the penultimate episode of comedy serial Double Trouble.

Saturday also saw Fleur East back with the Takeaway Rainbow while Stephen Mulhern was revealed to have been causing mischief on the ITV Daytime shows this week.

And as always, another lucky player got the chance to Win The Ads in the only show on telly that says “don’t just watch the adverts - win ‘em!”

The current series concludes next weekend (April 3) with the seventh and final episode.