Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family 2021 new series start date revealed

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family is back for 2021 with a brand new series.

Quizzing titan Anne Hegerty (of The Chase fame) is back with her hit game show series, Britain’s Brightest Family.

Advertisements

In the new spin-off, famous faces and their families will be going head to head for the title and £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family will start on Thursday, 8 April 2021 at 8:30PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

There will be four heats which will each see two celebrity families go head to head. The winners of the heats will then face off in two semi-finals before the top two families fight for the title.

The line up of celebrities on the new series are to be announced.

The 2020 series saw Shaun Williamson and relatives win the series, donating the £25,000 prize to British Wireless For The Blind.

Shaun beat John Barnes and family in the final while other celebs who appeared on the show with their families were soap star Lucy Fallon, football legends John Barnes and Matt Le Tissier, reality star Scarlett Moffatt, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard, Dr Ranj Singh and TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Advertisements

Rounds on the show include an Observation challenge with fun, cartoon images of Anne that put contestants' memories to the test.

There's also an Identify round where members of each team have to race against the clock to sort two piles of answers into correct categories - can the celebs and their relatives tell their cheeses from their Italian composers? Their birds from their Roald Dahl characters?