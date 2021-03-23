Meet The Khans TV show - how to watch on TV and online

Meet The Khans is the new reality show coming to BBC Three and BBC one.

The eight-part series takes us into the world of Olympic medallist and boxing World Champion Amir Khan and his fashion and beauty influencer wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

The BBC tease the show as "an exclusive insight into the real couple behind the splashy tabloid headlines, glitzy boxing matches and glamorous posed photo shoots."

They explain: "In this access all areas series into the dynamics of this young couple, famed for their colourful lifestyle; we join them in Amir’s beloved Bolton, meeting the extended Khan clan, his trusted gang of old mates and the boxing hub where he mentors young local lads and follow ambitious entrepreneur Faryal, as she ramps up her business plans, all this with three mini Khans in tow!

"The series follows The Khans as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures under the glare of modern media; what’s next for the superstar boxer, who has notched up 33 wins, world titles and an Olympic medal and will their business dreams come true - as they work together on a multi-million pound wedding venue and Faryal launches her cosmetic range."

All episodes of Meet The Khans will stream online on BBC Three from Sunday, March 28.

Episodes will also air on Monday nights on BBC One from 29 March at 10:45PM.