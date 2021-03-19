Prince William records special message for Comic Relief

Prince William has recorded a special message for Comic Relief to air on BBC One tonight.

Prince William has recorded a special message for Comic Relief’s night of TV on Friday 19 of March to thank the Great British public for their generosity in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisements

As part of their emergency response, Comic Relief helped deliver a special one-off fundraising campaign in April 2020, The Big Night In, which raised over £74 million for UK charities which was split between Comic Relief, BBC Children in Need and the National Emergencies Trust.

In his message, Prince William said: "Your incredible generosity raised over £74 million for so many brilliant charities, including the National Emergencies Trust, at a time when COVID was first really taking its toll. Thank you all so much."

Comic Relief is committed to ensuring people are able to talk about their mental health and access support where and when they need it most. With the help of the public donations, Comic Relief currently funds hundreds of organisations across the UK and internationally that are on the frontline providing mental health support to people in need. It’s clear that the impact of COVID-19 on people’s mental health means support has never been needed more.

Prince William’s message introduces a short powerful film that highlights the huge increase in the number of people experiencing mental health issues over the past year and the support being provided by organisations funded by Comic Relief.

Viewers can see the special message as a part of Comic Relief’s Night of TV on Friday, 19 March from 7PM on BBC One.

Donations can be made throughout the night, with phone and text details shared during the show, or by visiting bbc.co.uk/rednoseday

For anyone needing support with their mental health, information can be found at https://www.comicrelief.com/support/