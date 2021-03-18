Holly Willoughby lands guest role in Midsomer Murders

Holly Willoughby has been offered a guest role on Midsomer Murders.

The TV host - and huge fan of the ITV drama - was invited to appear in an episode by show stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix as they appeared on This Morning.

Advertisements

During an interview with the cast of the murder mystery series, Holly was thrilled to be asked to appear on the show.

Phillip Schofield, who was in on the surprise, set up the big reveal, saying: "We had a brief meeting this morning to discuss how we were best to do this and I think we are best to do it right now and for you [Neil and Nick] to tell my friend here what she doesn’t know."

"What don’t I know?" asked a bemused Holly.

Neil, who plays DCI John Barnaby, revealed: "We have all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer and we have decided that we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

"I have been speaking to people upstairs and they have been speaking to your people, but Holly please I am emboldened here to offer you a role in Midsomer Murders."

“That’s amazing!” exclaimed a shocked Holly. "Yes! Of course I say yes. I have seen every single episode since it started way back when. Are you serious?"

"We need you on the show, we need you," weighed in Nick, who plays DS Jamie Winter.

Advertisements

"I mean you are going to have to kill me off really quickly because I am terrible at acting. I don’t know what I am going to do!" warned Holly.

"That’s never held us back in Midsomer," joked Neil.

"Neil has been doing it for ten years, come on," laughed Nick, prompting Phil to dissolve into laughter.

"I will just walk through the back of shot slightly," said Holly. "But I would love nothing more."

"I am sure we can kill you or you could be a murderer or something," added Nick, while Neil said Holly’s role would be "more substantial" than a walk-on cameo.

Holly then added: "If you kill me, can I die by eating chocolate because I saw an episode where someone died from eating chocolate and I thought, ‘That is the way to go’?"

Neil said that they would have to come up with something new as that plot had been taken, while Holly confirmed, "Fine, I’m there. Whenever you need me."

Advertisements

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV and catch up on ITV Hub.

Midsomer Murders returns this Sunday night at 8PM on ITV.