Catherine Tate and James Bond team up for Comic Relief on BBC One

James Bond and Catherine Tate's nan will join forces for BBC One's Comic Relief.

Comic Relief will bring the two beloved characters together for a special sketch for Comic Relief’s big night of TV.

The BBC tease: "In this exclusive sketch, Britain’s best loved OAP Nan has spurred retirement and taken up a part time job as a cleaner. Whilst cleaning the office of the head of the Secret Intelligence Service - aka 'M', she finds herself face to face with 007 as he suddenly appears on screen for his security briefing.

"The world's most famous spy is quickly caught up in a line of questioning he has never experienced before - but will the foul mouth senior citizen leave James Bond shaken and stirred?"

Catherine Tate said: “Nan had a right old time meeting Bond. What a smashing fella!

"As ever, it was great fun filming this Comic Relief sketch, huge thanks to Daniel and all the Bond team for being such great sports. I hope it raises lots of money on the night.”

The special sketch is part of an epic three-hour comedy special, entertaining the nation with hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises and stunning music acts; in a celebration to raise much-needed cash for good causes at home and around the world.

You can tune in to see the outcome of this dynamic union as part of a very special evening of unmissable television as Comic Relief’s night of TV is set to broadcast live on BBC One on Friday, 19 March from 7PM.

The money raised by Red Nose Day will support people in the UK and around the world, and help tackle hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma.

For more information and to donate visit bbc.co.uk/rednoseday.