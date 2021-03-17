Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain have prompted more than 57,000 complaints.

Watchdog Ofcom has revealed last Monday's episode of the ITV show (8 March) has become the most complained about TV moment in history.

"We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules," a spokesperson for Ofcom said.

They added: "We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began."

It's understood that 57,121 official objections have so far been logged about comments made by Piers on the show.

The day after the episode it was announced that Piers had decided to leave the show.

ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers commented (via the Daily Mail): "I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.

"I'm just going to take it easy and see how we go. I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion."

Piers added: "I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge. I would call it a temporary hibernation."

Piers had faced criticism over his remarks about Meghan after she opened up about her mental health.

He addressed the backlash to his comments in last Tuesday's episode before his exit, saying: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

A permanent replacement for Piers on the show is to be announced.

In last Wednesday's show, the first without Piers, Susanna Reid said: "There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say, but now piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer, and others will boo."

"It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on, and so on we go" she added.

