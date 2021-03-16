Killing Eve to end after fourth series in 2022

Series 4 of Killing Eve will be its last, it's been announced.

BBC's Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will air its fourth and final outing in 2022.

Sandra Oh said: "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon.

"I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Added Jodie Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride.

"Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

Laura Neal (Sex Education) will head up the writing team for the fourth series, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote

The eight episode final season will star Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia alongside Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: "We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve

“From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew.

"No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

While it may be the end for Killing Eve, there's good news for fans of the show.

It's been reported that potential spin-offs are current being developed - watch this space!

In the UK Killing Eve airs on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

You can watch all episodes of seasons 1 to 3 online now via the iPlayer here.