Ant & Dec reunite with Cat Deeley on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Ant and Dec are back for 2021 with a brand new run of Saturday Night Takeaway.

As ever the show will run live on Saturday evenings on ITV with a host of famous faces and a lot of surprises.

This week sees Cat Deeley join the pair after being tricked by the Geordie duo.

Cat Deeley thinks she's doing a day of promo for her new book but Ant & Dec have other ideas - they ensure the day has many hiccups and surprises....

You can watch a first look as Ant & Dec fool Cat in the video above.

Also on Saturday's episode, after 20 years, Ant, Dec & Cat will reunite with a whole host of celebrity pals for the return of their much-loved SMTV Live sitcom Chums in the End Of The Show SHow.

Meanwhile comedian Romesh Ranganathan is in the guest announcer booth and Stephen Mulhern is back for another sporting Ant v Dec challenge.

Also on 2021's series is a brand new viewer give-away as 240 people are given a holiday of a lifetime.

Ant & Dec has also introduced new mini-series called Double Trouble, which sees Ant & Dec clones go rogue! Special guests appearing in the sketches include football pundit Jermaine Jenas, survival expert Bear Grylls, Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon, TV host Alison Hammond and Bake Off's Prue Leith.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear return with a range stars part in hidden camera hits including Jamie & Harry Redknapp, Sir Mo Farah and Davina McCall. Plus, Ant and Dec get their prosthetic costumes on as they return as popular Pandas Bam & Boo.

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live 'virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Elsewhere, together with the main show, this year welcomes a brand new spin-off!

There will be more from the show online from the ITV Hub straight after the end of each episode on TV.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday nights on ITV and on the ITV Hub from 7PM.