Justin Bieber, Gabrielle and more to perform on BBC One for Comic Relief

Gabrielle and Justin Bieber have been confirmed for performances on BBC One for Comic Relief this Friday.

The pair will take part in the big night of TV on Friday, 19 March.

Advertisements

Fresh from her success on The Masked Singer, Gabrielle will take to the stage with a performance of her hit Smile.

Justin Bieber will be performing an exclusive UK performance of his new single Hold On, his first British TV appearance in five years.

Meanwhile internet sensations The Marsh Family will be performing their rendition of Total Eclipse of The Heart and there will be a special performance from the cast of Back to The Future: The Musical who will perform a new song from the musical, Put Your Mind To It and the return of the classic Power of Love.

Justin Bieber said: “I’m looking forward to performing on Comic Relief this Friday and being a part of such a great night for a charitable cause. I hope everyone enjoys the show!”

Gabrielle added: "I am so pleased to be a part of this year’s Comic Relief, it’s an honour to support their phenomenal work, this year more than ever.”

And to follow up from all the fun in the main show, The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon also has performances from Rag ‘n’ Bone Man performing his hit single, All I Ever Wanted and Joel Corry and RAYE with a performance of Bed.

Viewers can catch all of these performances on Comic Relief 2021’s night of TV on Friday, 19 March on BBC One at 7PM, followed by The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon at 10:45PM on BBC One.

Advertisements

The money raised by Red Nose Day will support people in the UK and around the world, and help tackle hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma.

You can donate online via comicrelief.com/rednoseday/