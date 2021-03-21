Line Of Duty recap the show so far ahead of series 6 launch

Here's a full recap of Line Of Duty so far ahead of series 6 starting this weekend.

First launching on BBC Two back in 2012, the show follows police Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12) as they investigate cases of police corruption.

Advertisements

The show has been a huge hit, moving to BBC One from its fourth series in 2017.

The new sixth series of the hit police thriller will feature a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return as DS Steve Arnott, Supt. Ted Hastings and DI Kate Fleming respectively.

But before then, the BBC has shared a helpful six minute recap of all the action so far.

Line Of Duty's new series will begin on Sunday, 21 March at 9PM on BBC one.

Episodes will then continue weekly with seven instalments in the new season - one more than usual.

Alongside the returning cast, newcomers for the new season are Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

A teaser for the first episode reads: "DCI Jo Davidson receives new information about the whereabouts of a suspect in the unsolved murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella. En route to raid the property, she spots an armed robbery in progress and stops the convoy. Suspicious of her motives, AC-12 launch an investigation.

Advertisements

"Still dealing with the fallout from their explosive investigation into undercover officer John Corbett, AC-12 soon realise they are facing their most enigmatic adversary yet."

For now, series one to five of Line of Duty are available to stream in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer.