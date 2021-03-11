The Wall to return to BBC One in 2021 - apply now!

The Wall will return to BBC One in 2021 with a brand new series.

Hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer, The Wall is the ultimate game of strategy, knowledge and luck, with questions asked by TV legend Angela Rippon.

Advertisements

The BBC has announced a new 12-part series including more Celebrity specials.

As well as welcoming famous faces, applications are now open for are now open for potential contestants who think they can take on The Wall - you can apply online here.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. Filming will take place in July 2021 with a closing date for applications of 28 May 2021.

Danny Dyer said: “I’m very excited we’re coming back for another series and fingers crossed this time we will be in front of a live studio audience.

"I can’t wait to meet all the new contestants and let’s hope that one of them beats that Wall and wins some severe readies.”

Angela Rippon added: “I’m so looking forward to another series of The Wall on BBC One, and once again being the “voice” of The Wall asking the questions for this fun and dynamic programme.

"Danny Dyer is such a fantastic host of the show, he works brilliantly with the contestants, so I can’t wait to see how successful this next batch will be.“

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, commented: “The Wall is arguably the most wildly unpredictable show on TV at the moment, captivating audiences with non-stop jeopardy throughout.

Advertisements

"As well as the regular series, it will be exciting to see which celebrities are prepared to come and take on The Wall for their favourite Charity.”

The latest series of The Wall continues each Saturday on BBC One, with previous episodes including The Wall Versus Celebrities available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.