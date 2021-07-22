The Larkins cast, start date and first look at ITV's new adaptation of The Darling Buds of May

ITV has confirmed more details and revealed a first look at The Darling Buds of May adaptation.

New TV series The Larkins will be based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan were previously announced as playing Pop & Ma Larkin in the new six-part comedy drama series.

They will be joined by Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen who take on the iconic roles of Mariette Larkin and Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

Joining them will be Peter Davison (the Vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier), Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester), Seeta Indrani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Stephen Hagan (Tom Fisher), Francesca Waterworth (Libby Fothergill), Barney Walsh (PC Harness), Tony Gardner (Alec Norman) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman).

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Lydia Page (Primrose Larkin), Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepelev (Victoria Larkin), Davina Coleman (Zinnia Larkin) and Rosie Coleman (Petunia Larkin).

Acclaimed screenwriter Simon Nye will adapt the book which were first brought to screen 30 years ago as The Darling Buds of May on ITV.

A teaser for the new series reads: "Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins is the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette.

"Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority."

ITV has confirmed that The Larkins will start on ITV in autumn 2021 with an exact start date to be announced.

The Larkins will be directed by Andy De Emmony (The Nest, Him, Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa) and produced by Serena Cullen (Buffering, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Me and Mrs Jones). Abigail Wilson (Trollied, Carters Get Rich, Stella) writes one of the episodes.

Picture: ITV/Objective Fiction