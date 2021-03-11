Martin and Roman Kemp's weekend show returns with bumper new series

Martin and Roman Kemp's weekend TV series will return for a bumper new series on ITV.

The much-loved father and son duo will now present their show, with its title changed from Sunday Best! to Weekend Best!, across both Saturday AND Sunday mornings.

A 44-episode series will start on weekends in April 2021.

ITV tease: "Fresh from the success of their first series, the inimitable pair will be bringing more laughs, more games and even more celebrity guests to kick off the weekend. With a little help from 'the cloud', they'll continue to challenge each other, guests and viewers too.

"Plus, there'll be more playful revelations from the Kemps and plenty of surprises along the way - for the hosts, too."

Martin Kemp said: "Roman and I are ready and raring to go for this new series and can't wait to wake up with viewers on Saturday, as well as Sunday mornings.

"We've got brilliant guests lined-up and some fantastic new items, too.”

Roman Kemp added: “I might wind him up (just a bit!) but I love working with my dad. So the fact we get to do the series again - and across the whole weekend - is just brilliant.

"We've got lots of stuff planned, I can't wait!"