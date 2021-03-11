Regé-Jean Page to read CBeebies Bedtime Story for Mother's Day

Regé-Jean Page is to make his debut on CBeebies Bedtime Story later this month for Mother’s Day.

The week will also see a brand new story from Tom Hardy alongside new readers Rag‘n’Bone Man and Felicity Jones.

The BBC reveal: "Regé-Jean will read Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield about a girl and her companion fox who travel together from a place of loss and despair, through uncertain times, towards the hope of colour, light and life.

"They learn that, in the midst of rain, rainbows can be hard to see but, with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of darkness."

Rege’s story will air on Sunday 14 March, followed the next day by a story from singer Rag‘n’Bone Man.

On Tuesday 16 March, actress Felicity Jones will read the very apt story, The Huffalots, by Eve Coy while Thursday 18 March sees the return of Tom Hardy reading a brand new story Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck.

To finish the week there will be a story read in support of Comic Relief with details on who the special reader is to be announced.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6:50PM.