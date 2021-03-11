Ant and Dec 'to reboot SM:TV's Chums on Saturday Night Takeaway'

Ant and Dec are reportedly set to revive SM:TV Live favourite Chums as part of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Friends parody C.H.U.M.S was a regular part of SM:TV Live which aired on Saturday mornings the 90s and early 00s.

Advertisements

Starring and the Geordie duo alongside Cat Deeley, the sketch series saw huge star cameos including Mariah Carey.

Now its set to make a comeback as part of Saturday Night Takeaway, reports The Sun newspaper.

"This is the reunion SM:TV fans have been calling for. It’s going to be epic," said a show source.

The tabloid adds that the set is being rebuilt to film new sketches.

Further details are yet to be revealed with SNT currently continuing on Saturday nights at 7PM on ITV.

It follows Cat reuniting with Ant & Dec for a one-off special last year.

The Story of SM:TV Live aired on ITV in December with guests including Kylie Minogue, Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Scarlett Moffatt.

ITV said at the time: "This celebration show will feature brand new interviews with Ant & Dec and Cat in a recreation of the SM:TV set which takes them back inside the same studio they used to broadcast from every Saturday morning.

Advertisements

"Covering the first three years of the show (1999-2001) - which catapulted the three friends and hosts to stardom - they reminisce on how the show came to be, how it evolved, what made it a success, their favourite segments and how it made them the presenters they are today

"Delving back through the archives, all the SM:TV favourites will be covered including Challenge Ant, Wonky Donkey, the Postbag dance, Pokemon Rap, Dec’s crush on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and of course, Chums."