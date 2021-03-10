Midsomer Murders 2021 new episodes start date confirmed by ITV

Midsomer Murders is back for 2021 with new episodes - here's all you need to know.

ITV has confirmed the hit show will return this month with the next episode from Series 21.

The Sting of Death will air on Sunday, 21 March 2021 at 8PM.

A teaser for the episode, which was filmed in 2019, shares: "The Deddington’s thriving bee empire has put Granville Norton on the map, but what lengths will they go to to ensure they’re never dethroned… "

Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland resumes her role as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins with Fiona Dolman as Fleur Perkins.

Guest cast for the episode includes Griff Rhys Jones, Imogen Stubbs, Jack Fox and Jacquetta May.

It's the third episode of Series 21 which first started to air last year.

Watch Midsomer Murders online

For now you can catch up with recent episodes from Midsomer Murders - including the first two episodes of Series 21 - online via the ITV Hub here.

All episodes are currently streaming via BritBox.

DVD box sets are also available to buy here from Amazon.

Meanwhile a 22nd series has also been announced with six new episodes.

This series will follow Barnaby and Winter as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality, a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short, a murder mystery weekend, a twisted scarecrow festival and an amateur dramatics company with deadly secrets.

Neil Dudgeon said: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices!

"It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

A release date is to be confirmed.