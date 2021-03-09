Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview watched by over 12 million viewers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by over 12 million viewers in the UK.

ITV aired the landmark two-hour interview on Monday night (8 March) at 9PM.

The full interview averaged 11.31 million viewers with a peak audience of 12.3 million.

A further 2.2 million viewers streamed the show online, with the full interview available to watch online via catch up on the ITV Hub here.

The audience was the biggest on any channel this year, outside government, pandemic-related announcement.

ITV also report that the interview was hugely popular among young viewers with four out of five viewers aged 16-34 [83 per cent peak and 71 per cent average] tuning in - the biggest 16-34 TV audience for overnight viewing, outside of news programming, since I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here last year.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry featured Oprah Winfrey as she sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation.

The two-hour special saw Winfrey speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

The two were later joined by Prince Harry as they spoke about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The interview aired in the US on Sunday on CBS.

