Comic Relief 2021: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect from Red Nose Day...

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2020is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here's ALL you need to know!

Tonight's Comic Relief schedule

The fun starts at 7pm on BBC One as the biggest comedy party on the planet is broadcast live. Hosting Comic Relief 2021throughout the night will be Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry.

Prepare for a mammoth night of live comedy, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and more.

As well as tuning on via the TV, you can also watch Comic Relief online via the BBC iPlayer.

Highlights to watch and the times tonight include...

Comic Relief line up - schedule and times

Vicar of Dibley - 7PM

Dawn French as Geraldine Granger is back! In this special message, she’s taking on this year’s fundraising challenge set by the villagers to lip sync to her favourite song of last year, Juice by Lizzo. Geraldine is also joined by a very special guest, Reverend Kate Bottley.

Top Gear – Radio 1’s ‘Kids Ask Difficult Questions’ - 7:20PM

Prepare for the ‘very candid’ interview where children ask the Top Gear presenters the most difficult questions they’ve EVER faced, hosted by Radio 1’s Jordan North!

Comic Relief - 2020 The Movie - Anna Friel - (C) BBC - Photographer: Mickey Bishop

2020: The Movie! - 7:25PM

After a year like no other, prepare for the biggest blockbuster movie NEVER made (yet) with 2020: The Movie. Part biopic, part disaster film, this new release turns movie stars into unlikely everyday British heroes.

In this hilarious sketch, the all-star cast set to appear are Michael Sheen as the formidable COVID-19, Keira Knightley as ‘The Woman Who Can’t Take It Anymore!’, Anna Friel as The First Woman to Cut Her Own Hair, Matt Lucas as Gary Barlow...with Gary Barlow!, Al Murray as a Pub Landlord, Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill as The Doctors, KSI as Bill Gates and Shaun Williamson as Barry From EastEnders as The Inventor of Zoom! With a special appearance from Dame Joan Collins.

Back to the Future: The Musical - 7:40PM

Marty, Doc and Jennifer from Back To The Future: The Musical step into our studio for a special performance in a bespoke sketch created by Bob Gale, one the creators of the Back To The Future film trilogy. Featuring a new song from the musical, “Put Your Mind To It” and the return of the classic “Power of Love”.

Jack Whitehall’s Zoom Meeting - 7:50PM

Jack Whitehall tries to host a Comic Relief Zoom meeting with some of his celebrity friends... but realises it's harder to do than he thought! This star-studded sketch with special guests such as Guz Khan, Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy proves that even A-list stars can go straight to video (conference…).

Justin Bieber - 8:10PM

Justin Bieber will be performing an exclusive UK performance of his new single Hold On, his first British TV appearance in five years.

Tim Vine's Joke in a Box - 8:15PM

Tim Vine is on a mission: to reward the men and women of the UK’s military forces by spreading a smile! Concealed within a funfair-style fortune telling machine, Tim will be poised and ready to surprise the unsuspecting servicemen and women who’ve spent some of the last 12 months assisting frontline medical staff with COVID testing and vaccine deliveries.

All By Myself the Music Video - 8:20PM

Mel Giedroyc guest stars as Bridget Jones in this parody of the famous opening scene of Bridget Jones’ Diary, singing ‘All By Myself’. Mel is joined in the video by a host of famous faces who are… yes you guessed it, are all singing by themselves!

Staged - 8:30PM

In a bespoke sketch from the cast of the hit series Staged, David Tennant and Michael Sheen give us a hysterical historical take on their lockdown series, with a guest appearance from Sir Lenny Henry.

Staged - David Tennant, Michael Sheen - (C) BBC - Photographer: Screen grab

Normal People Vs Fleabag - 8:50PM

It’s the mash-up you never knew you needed until now! BBC Three’s hugely successful and award winning Normal People and Fleabag join forces to give us one hot priest and two lovestruck teens in a brilliantly funny and touching confession like no other.

Harry Styles ‘Treat People with Kindness’ Challenge - 9:05PM

Paying homage to the fantastic music video of Harry Styles’ single ‘Treat People with Kindness’ featuring comedian Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Comic Relief will begin a bid to get the nation up and dancing for Red Nose Day 2021.

Comic Opera - 9:15PM

Comic Relief and the English National Opera are pushing five comedians to their limits in a unique challenge – learning to be opera singers. Getting to grips with this highly skilled classical art form, they’ll have just 24 hours to come together and perform LIVE in front of the entire nation. Thankfully they’ve got the support of a world-famous mentor, soprano Charlotte Church, and ENO’s award-winning Chorus and Orchestra behind them.

Comic Relief does Cinderella

We revisit one of the highlights of “Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas”. In this all-star snippet, with Rege-Jean Page stepping aside from his Dukedom to star as Prince Charming, the worlds of theatre, film, comedy and music collide as Comic Relief re-lives the ‘stay-at-home’ adaptation of the classic festive pantomime.

James Bond and Catherine Tate - 9:40PM

In this exclusive sketch, Britain’s best loved OAP Nan has spurred retirement and taken up a part time job as a cleaner. Whilst cleaning the office of the head of the Secret Intelligence Service - aka 'M', she finds herself face to face with 007 as he suddenly appears on screen for his security briefing.

The world's most famous spy is quickly caught up in a line of questioning he has never experienced before - but will the foul mouth senior citizen leave James Bond shaken and stirred?

Gabrielle - 9:55PM

Fresh from her success on The Masked Singer, Gabrielle will take to the stage with a performance of her hit Smile.

Appeal films

Throughout the Red Nose Day night of entertainment, viewers will be shown how their donations can change lives in the UK and around the world. Films shown during the evening will feature powerful personal stories of those supported by the work Comic Relief funds and will highlight a range of issues, from homelessness, to mental health, to food poverty and to showing how Covid-19 is impacting the vital work of projects internationally. They include a number of films that have been co-produced with local filmmakers in Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon (10:45PM)

Red Nose Day 2021 continues on BBC One after the BBC News at Ten with 'The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon' - a brand new live entertainment special hosted by Jason Manford and Amanda Holden where viewers have the opportunity to win big!

The hour long show will feature special guests, comedy sketches, live music from Joel Corry with RAYE and Rag'n'Bone Man, and the chance for viewers to win a number of once in a lifetime prizes.

For more information on Comic Relief and to donate, visit comicrelief.com.