Here's a first look at this week's Saturday Night Takeaway as Ant & Dec cause havoc at a coffee drive-thru.

Ant and Dec return for 2021 with a new run of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

As always SNT will run live on Saturday evenings on ITV with a range of superstar guests and no shortage of surprises.

This week Lee Mack is live in the studio for a special Mother’s Day surprise, Ant and Dec take over a coffee drive-thru, Singalong live returns, and there’s an all-star Sea Shanty End Of The Show Show.

Michelle Visage is the Guest Announcer and one lucky viewer will receive a Takeaway Getaway as the sky is once again illuminated by the Takeaway Rainbow somewhere in the UK with Fluer East.

And as always one member of the virtual audience will get the chance to Win The Ads.

The fourth episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air on Saturday, 13 March at 7PM.

Also on this year's series, Ant & Dec have introduced new mini-series called Double Trouble, which sees Ant & Dec clones go rogue!

Famous names appearing in the sketches include survival expert Bear Grylls, Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon, Prue Leith, TV host Alison Hammond and football pundit Jermaine Jenas.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear also return with a host stars part in undercover hits including Jamie & Harry Redknapp, Sir Mo Farah and Davina McCall.

Plus, Ant and Dec get their prosthetic costumes on as they return as popular Pandas Bam & Boo. This time they’re hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and they need the kids' help to escape!

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Meanwhile alongside the main show, 2021 welcomes a brand new online spin-off show!

You'll be able to get more from Saturday Night Takeaway online from the ITV Hub following the end of each episode airing on TV.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday nights on ITV and on the ITV Hub from 7PM.