Comic Relief launches Treat People With Kindness dance challenge

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day today launched a Treat People With Kindness dance challenge.

This year’s Red Nose Day Dance Challenge is inspired by the music video from Harry Styles hit song Treat People With Kindness which featured Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The team behind the choreography have joined forces with Comic Relief to rework the original video into a viewer-friendly routine for this year’s Red Nose Day Dance Challenge.

Bite sized video tutorials led by Harry’s dance team will be released every weekday on BBC One's Morning Live (weekdays, 9:15AM on BBC One), and subsequently published on BBC and Comic Relief social channels.

The BBC share: "Viewers are encouraged to watch, learn and dance along to each of the seven tutorials as they are released, until Tuesday 16th March when the challenge concludes. After picking up the steps, viewers can upload their dance videos via bbc.co.uk/rednoseday for a chance for it to be shown during Comic Relief’s 2021 appeal night on BBC One on Friday 19th March.

"While only videos uploaded via the site will be considered for broadcast, viewers are welcome to also share their efforts on social media using the hashtag #RNDdoesTPWK.

"The challenge offers viewers the chance to get their morning off to a fun-filled start that the whole family can enjoy together, while supporting Red Nose Day from home this year."

Morning Live's Gethin Jones said: “We’re delighted that Morning Live will be the launchpad for such a fantastic Red Nose Day initiative. We can’t wait to dust off our dance shoes and take to the dancefloor for daily tutorials courtesy of our brilliant choreographers.

"It’s a really fun challenge that I hope our viewers enjoy and get stuck into with us, and you know if you can donate a little to Red Nose Day as well, you’ll be making a big difference at a time when people are really struggling.”

Co-host Kym Marsh added: “We’re always up for a bit of a laugh and love the Red Nose Day challenge – as always, it’s about enjoying yourself and having a bit of fun and hopefully raising a bit of money, so we’d encourage people of all ages and abilities to take part throughout the challenge.

"We’re really excited to master the routine and see the content our lovely viewers create for the big finale!”

Red Nose Day does Treat People With Kindness will culminate in an exclusive compilation featuring the Great British public dancing alongside Harry and Phoebe in the original video which will be played out on Comic Relief’s 2021 appeal night on BBC One on Friday 19 March, introduced by Sir Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant.

Donations made to Red Nose Day will help tackle issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse, and mental health problems, all of which have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic, in the UK and around the world.

For more information visit bbc.co.uk/rednoseday.