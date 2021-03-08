The Responder cast revealed for new BBC One crime drama

BBC One has unveiled the cast for its upcoming new drama The Responder.

The Responder is a new crime drama from ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, and his first original series for television.

Martin Freeman (The Hobbit; Sherlock; Breeders; Fargo) will star in the lead role, joined by Adelayo Adedayo (Unsaid Stories; Timewasters; The Capture), Ian Hart (Tin Star; The Last Kingdom; The Terror), MyAnna Buring (The Salisbury Poisonings; The Witcher; Ripper Street), Kerrie Hayes (Tin Star; The English Game; The Mill) and Warren Brown (Luther; Liar; Strike Back).

David Bradley (Afterlife; Brittania; Broadchurch) and Rita Tushingham (Ridley Road; The Pale Horse; In The Flesh) will also take on roles alongside newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn.

A synopsis shares: "The Responder follows Chris (Martin Freeman), a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

"Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."

Writer Tony Schumacher said: “I'm so incredibly fortunate to be writing for a cast as amazing as the one we've assembled for The Responder. From legends at the top of their game, to young talents who are legends in waiting, it's a writer's dream come true.”

Multi Bafta Award-winning and Emmy-nominated producer Laurence Bowen, Executive Producer for Dancing Ledge Productions, said: “Finding an extraordinary new voice like Tony Schumacher’s doesn’t happen often, so we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing it to life on BBC One, and with Martin Freeman, one of the most exciting actors around. Producing The Responder is a great privilege.”

Mona Qureshi, Executive Producer for the BBC, added: “The Responder is a unique take on modern policing, and Tony Schumacher gives us in Chris a heartbreakingly honest portrait of a man coming undone by the pressures around him. We’re so excited to see Martin Freeman in this extraordinary role and for Tim Mielants to bring the night streets of Liverpool to vivid life.”

Filming will take place in and around Liverpool City Region with a release date to be confirmed.