When is Unforgotten next on TV as latest episode is postponed

Here's why Unforgotten isn't on TV tonight and when you can watch the latest episode.

Unforgotten Episode 3, originally scheduled to air this evening (Monday March 8) has been postponed.

The latest instalment has been delayed due to ITV airing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview.

As a result, the next episode of Unforgotten will air on Tuesday, March 9 at 9PM on ITV.

The remaining episodes of Unforgotten's new series will then be back to Monday nights at 9PM from next Monday, March 15.

BAFTA nominated actors Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me) reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series 4 of Unforgotten.

The fourth series of Unforgotten opened with the grim discovery of a body within a freezer in a scrap metal yard, identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing 30 years earlier.

The main cast is joined by Sheila Hancock (New Tricks, Delicious), Susan Lynch (Killing Eve, Apple Tree Yard), Phaldut Sharma (Hanna, EastEnders), Liz White (Life On Mars, Ackley Bridge), Andy Nyman (Wanderlust, Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (Baptiste, Little Boy Blue) and Lucy Speed (Marcella, National Treasure), along with returning actors Peter Egan (Downton Abbey, Hold The Sunset), Alastair Mackenzie (Deep Water, Cold Feet), Carolina Main (Blood, Grantchester), Lewis Reeves (Uncle, Inspector George Gently) and Jordan Long (Prime Suspect 1973, SS-GB).

For now you can you watch series 3 and 4 of Unforgotten online via the ITV Hub here.

Earlier series are available on BritBox.

