Saturday Night Takeaway: This week's guests and line up revealed!

Sir Tom Jones and Davina McCall are among the guests for Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Ant and Dec are back for 2021 with a new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

As ever the series will air live on Saturday evenings on ITV with a line up of famous faces and plenty of surprises.

This week Hollywood star Rob Delaney is the Star Guest Announcer while Davina McCall is the latest victim of Get Out Of Me Ear.

Sir Tom Jones will be live in the studio for an End Of The Show Show with a difference.

There will also be a new instalment from this year's special mini-series, Double Trouble - Ant and Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue! Can Bear Grylls help them?

As if that wasn’t enough, Stephen Mulhern is back for a bonkers Ant v Dec challenge and another lucky viewer will get the chance to Win The Ads!

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday, March 6 at 7PM on ITV.

Also on this year's series, Fluer East joins the show with a new 'Chase The Rainbow' segment.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear also return with a host stars part in hidden camera pranks including Jamie & Harry Redknapp, Davina McCall and Sir Mo Farah.

Plus, Ant and Dec get their prosthetic costumes on as they return as popular Pandas Bam & Boo. This time they’re hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and they need the kids' help to escape!

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live 'virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Meanwhile together with the main show, 2021 welcomes a brand new spin-off!

There will be more from Saturday Night Takeaway online from the ITV Hub straight after the end of each episode airing on TV.