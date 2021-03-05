Winning Combination new series confirmed with host Omid Djalili

ITV game show Winning Combination is to return for a new series, it's been confirmed.

Omid Djalili will be back to host brand new episodes later in 2021.

Advertisements

The new format premiered last year in the 3PM week day slot, originally running for 20 episodes.

The show sees nine contestants competing against one another to be part of the Winning Combination.

Before the show, the contestants are each randomly assigned a number between one and nine. They then face off in a series of fast-paced general knowledge rounds to get themselves, and their number, through to the Final.

In the final round, the top four players come together to try and win the four-digit cash prize defined by their numbers.

But the numbers don’t just decide the prize money - they also determine the number of questions they must correctly answer to win.

Therefore the bigger the prize, the harder it is to win.

Alongside Winning Combination, ITV this week also announced a brand new series of Beat The Chasers to air Spring 2021.

Advertisements

The third series will also include two Celebrity specials with contestants to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV/Potato