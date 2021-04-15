Long Lost Family applications: How to apply to be on the show

Here's how to apply to take part in ITV's Long Lost Family.

The show sees presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell reunite more family members with their missing loved ones.

With help from a team of trained intermediaries, DNA experts and investigators, Nicky and Davina find people that previously couldn’t be traced and answer questions that have haunted entire lives.

Casting for future episodes is currently underway - you can apply online here.

In a casting call, ITV say: "Are you looking for a missing family member?

"Imagine meeting your twin sister for the first time at the age of 60, or setting eyes on the father you've never known, or being reunited with the son you gave up for adoption on the day he was born.

"Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell present this compelling and moving documentary series.

"The programme will follow the stories of people who have, for one reason or another, experienced long term separation from members of their family and are seeking to be reunited with them.

"The programme hopes to help people who are struggling to find enough information to move closer to a reunion.

"The programme will aim to track down lost relatives and follow the stories from the search through to the reunion."

You must be at least 21 years old to apply for Long Lost Family.

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Long Lost Family online via the ITV Hub here.