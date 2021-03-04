Stephen Mulhern is back with a new series of his hugely popular on-the-street game show In For A Penny.

Fresh from its recent Christmas special, 2021 will see more brand new episodes.

Advertisements

The people of the UK beware, Stephen could be coming to a town near you surprising members of the public to take part in hilariously silly and bonkers games.

In the new series Stephen will be asking the residents of Torquay, Cambridge, Sheffield, Chester, Barry island, Blackpool and Southampton if they have a penny to be in with a chance to win a grand - there is no contactless on this show.

A start date is to be confirmed but the show is a part of ITV's Spring 2021 schedule so expect it on TV soon!

ITV tease: "Viewers will be treated to a host of brand-new games, including Pet Bet, in which contestants will be joined by their dogs to be in with a chance to win £100, while Sausage Roll sees teams of two attempt to roll a sausage roll across each others’ body without using their hands.

"A Gelato Fun sees one team member attempt to drop ice cream into a cone that is precariously placed in their partner’s mouth, while in Pound Pong, players are faced with 10 cups all worth differing amounts, ranging from £1 to £100 - players will have five attempts to accumulate as much cash as they can - and in Pedestrian Question, each contestant will have two minutes to answer as many questions as they can, but the answers will be based on Stephen’s opinion, so they have to guess what Stephen would answer to be in with a chance of winning the cash.

Advertisements

"The series will also see the return of the popular games, Pump It Up, Mum’s the World, Cross Dressing, Driving Me Round the Bend, You Are What You Eat, Drawing a Bank, Weigh to Go, Whatever the Weather and the world-famous ‘stop watch game’ which gives shoppers the chance to bag £1,000."

You can catch up on recent episodes of In For A Penny on the ITV Hub here.