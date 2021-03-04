Kate Garraway to open up about husband's Covid battle in ITV documentary

ITV has announced a one-off documentary fronted by Kate Garraway.

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek will follow the broadcaster and journalist as she offers an intimate insight into coping with the impact of Covid-19 as her husband Derek Draper remains seriously ill a year on from contracting the virus.

Advertisements

ITV share of the film: "Kate offers an unflinching account of the profound effects on her family and on others as she opens up on camera for the first time on the reality of the past 12 months.

"As Derek, who was hospitalised in March 2020 with the virus, remains in hospital with severe health issues, Kate also meets survivors of the disease and discusses the somewhat unknown, longer-term effects of the virus.

"As Kate lays bare in the film, her family, along with many others who have suffered the effects of the virus, is now facing the reality of adjusting to a very different way of life to the one they lived before the pandemic hit."

The documentary will form part of ITV's 2021 Spring schedule with an air date to be confirmed.

In February Kate shared a latest update on her husband during a chat with her Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard.

"I haven’t been able to see him Ben. I haven’t seen him since Christmas, which means he’s back into a situation [of] looking at strangers in masks," she shared. "That’s the situation for everybody at the moment who’s got someone in hospital, it’s not unique to him. It’s tough, it’s also the same for people in care homes.

"When you’re someone like him that is dealing with a consciousness problem and trying to emerge, I can’t help but feel like it’s not very helpful."

Advertisements

Kate added: "Of course, there’s no end in sight. That’s a really tough thing...

"There’s no one to blame, there’s no one to be angry with, it’s the situation we’re all in."