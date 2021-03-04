BBC One documentary to follow Billy Monger's epic Red Nose Day challenge

A BBC One documentary will follow professional racing driver and double leg amputee Billy Monger’s epic Red Nose Day Challenge.

Billy’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge will see Billy attempting to walk, cycle and kayak 140 miles to raise money for Comic Relief.

Money raised this year from Red Nose Day will help tackle issues such as homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma, and support those impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Billy, who lost both of his legs in a racing accident three years ago, will tackle huge distances on foot, take to freezing open waters by kayak, and endure day long stretches on a bike, all while battling the unpredictable British weather to cover 140 miles in just a few days, with Billy finishing at the world famous race circuit, Brands Hatch, in Kent.

Billy said: “It still feels so surreal that I’m doing this for Red Nose Day – that I’m doing 140 miles, in disciplines that I haven’t got any experience in at all.

"I haven’t cycled since my accident, three years ago and I’ve never kayaked in my life, so I’m going to have to get the hang of the gear pretty quickly, especially to cover the distances that we’re doing. So, it’s nerve wracking but it’s exciting.

“I never thought I’d be doing a Red Nose Day challenge of my own. I remember watching people like David Walliams and John Bishop when I was younger and never ever would I have imagined myself in their shoes.

"But the reason I said yes is because I really hope we can raise lots of money for people that need support. It’s such a difficult time right now for everyone and I’m really proud to be able to do something to help.”

The air date for Billy’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge has been confirmed for Thursday, 18 March at 9PM on BBC One. The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

You can donate to Comic Relief by visiting bbc.co.uk/rednoseday.