Hope Street: BBC One announce new daytime drama

BBC One has announced a new daytime drama to air in the afternoons.

Hope Street will celebrate the warm-hearted and good-humoured people of the town - as they build a future together rather than dwelling on the differences of the past.

The series is set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast and will focus on Port Devine’s police department – and the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history. The character-led series combines a long-running serial narrative with self-contained crime stories in each episode.

The cast features established and distinguished character actors including Brid Brennan (Brooklyn) as Concepta, Des McAleer (The Crown) as Barry, Ciaran McMenamin (Primeval) as Finn and Amara Karan (The Night of) as Alimah.

Hope Street is created by Susanne Farrell (Dirty God) and Paul Marquess (London Kills), written by Farrell, Jess Lea (Eastenders), Christine Murphy (Emmerdale), Stuart Drennan (Hollyoaks), and Shazia Rashid (Eastenders) and exec produced by Donna Wiffen (The Bill) and Marquess for Long Story TV.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: “I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing the beautiful backdrop of Northern Ireland to BBC One Daytime viewers in this exciting new drama, which is coming from such a stellar team.

"I’m sure our audiences will love the intriguing characters who inhabit Hope Street and relish soaking in their surroundings.”

Paul Marquess, Executive Producer added: “After nearly 30 years of producing drama in England, I am beyond excited to be heading home to make Hope Street. Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent. Warm, engaging and funny, Hope Street presents Northern Ireland to the world in a fresh new light.”

Filming on Hope Street will begin in March 2021 and air on BBC One in 2022.

Outside the UK the show will stream on BritBox.