Ready Steady Cook will air a Celebrity special for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day in 2021.

It'll be a very special evening on Ready Steady Cook for Red Nose Day when some VIPs drop into the kitchen to go head-to-head.

Novice cooks Stephen Mangan and Robert Rinder will appear, hoping to to sharpen up their skills and take on the challenge to see who will come out on top in the battle of Green Pepper Kitchen v Red Tomato Kitchen.

Paired with expert chefs, Jeremy Pang and Ellis Barrie, they must create mouth-watering dishes from their £5 bag of ingredients in just 20 minutes.

With everything from a beautiful laksa to a massive mushroom vol au vent on offer, it’s a very tough competition but who will be declared the winner?

Ready Steady Cook for Red Nose Day airs on Wednesday, 17 March at 7:30PM on BBC One.

Meanwhile the new series of Ready Steady Cook with host Rylan Clark-Neal continues 3:45PM on BBC One, Monday to Fridays.

Ahead of the new series launch, Rylan revealed some changes to the format due to the pandemic.

He explained: "We don’t have an audience now, so the three chefs who aren’t cooking cast a vote from the chef’s table and it’s proved a lovely addition. There’s lots of banter between us."

Another difference that Rylan says was "torture" during filming is being unable to taste the meals.

"Last year, I got to try everything - not the fish, though, as I can’t stand fish but this year we are COVID-secure, so only the contestant who made it can try it. It has been absolute torture!" he told Woman's Own magazine.

You can catch up with Ready Steady Cook on the BBC iPlayer here.