BBC One has announced TV adaption of JP Delaney novel The Girl Before.

Created, written and exec produced by JP Delaney, the limited four-part series will be co-written by Marissa Lestrade (White Stork; Deep State 2) with Emmy nominated Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve; Servant; Blue My Mind) directing.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo will star in the lead roles with further casting to be confirmed.

A synopsis shares: "The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules.

"Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery that her predecessor Emma died in the house, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…"

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who will also be an associate producer on the show, said: “I'm so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as actor/producer.”

David Oyelowo added: “This story is mind-bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can’t wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I’d go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again.”

The show will be produced by 42 and stream on HBO Max in the States.

JP Delaney commented: “Having written for the screen in a previous career, it’s long been a dream of mine to adapt The Girl Before, but I was determined to only do it if I could find partners who wanted to pursue high quality, classy storytelling above all else.

"You really couldn’t get a more quality-focused line-up than 42, the BBC and HBO Max – and we’ve already attracted world-class talent in the shape of Lisa, Gugu and David.

"Psychological thrillers can be even more gripping on television than they would be as movies, and I’m incredibly excited to be re-telling this particular story in a visual medium. It’s also been great fun to collaborate on episodes two and three with a brilliant co-writer, Marissa Lestrade.”

Director Lisa Brühlmann added: “Can our surroundings, like a special house, affect who we are, even change us?

"The ability to change our beliefs and our character is highly fascinating to me. I can't wait to bring this female-driven thriller to life.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, says: “The scripts JP Delaney has prepared for The Girl Before are just as addictive and unputdownable as his riveting novel.

"To have Gugu and David leading the cast, Lisa Brühlmann directing and Marissa Lestrade co-writing episodes really underlines the quality of this production and I can’t wait to see One Folgate Street on screen.”

Further casting and a release date are to be announced.