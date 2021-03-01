The Chase announces new online spin-off show, The Chase EXTRA

The Chase has announced a brand new online new spin-off show, The Chase EXTRA.

The special series will stream from next Monday (8 March) on the ITV Hub.

The brand new shorts see each of the formidable Chasers turn quizmaster, setting fans their own set of 10 quiz questions and answers, dropping every Monday at 6PM for six weeks.

Mark ‘The Beast Labbett’, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis will each present an episode, exclusively for ITV Hub viewers.

As well as quiz questions, the beloved brainiacs will include their own unique interval - including telling jokes, giving quiz tips or playing a musical instrument.

It follows the TV series achieving record high ratings.

Last November saw audiences for the teatime quiz show reach more than 5 million with the episode on 25 November securing its largest viewership ever with 5.1 million tuning in.

Picture: ITV