Line Of Duty series 6 start date confirmed - watch first teaser

The BBC has confirmed when Line Of Duty series 6 will start on TV.

The next instalment of the hit police thriller will feature a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return as DS Steve Arnott, Supt. Ted Hastings and DI Kate Fleming respectively.

When does Line Of Duty series 6 start?

Line Of Duty's new series will begin on Sunday, 21 March at 9PM, it has been confirmed.

Episodes will then continue weekly with seven instalments in the new season.

You can watch a first look clip below...

Alongside the returning cast, newcomers to for the new season are Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Filming of the new series wrapped in November following delays due to the pandemic.

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio, said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

He added: "We're all immensely grateful to World Productions and the BBC for the unswerving support they've given us in a time of unprecedented challenges to UK television production."

For now, series one to five of Line of Duty are available to stream in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer.