Saturday Night Takeaway first look as Ant & Dec get cloned in new special

Ant & Dec get cloned in a new special mini-series on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec are back for 2021 with a brand new season of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Advertisements

As ever the show will run live on Saturday nights on ITV with a line up of famous faces and no shortage of surprises.

This week sees the first instalment of new mini-series Double Trouble.

Ant and Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue! The new adventure will feature many celebrities including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

Also this weekend, Gordon Ramsey is the Guest Announcer while Rag'n'Bone Man will be performing in the studio.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues at 7PM this weekend (February 27) on ITV.

Also on this year's show is a brand new viewer give-away, with 240 people able to win a holiday of their choosing.

Advertisements

Fluer East joins the show with a new 'Chase The Rainbow' segment while Ant v Dec returns with a series of new challenges.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear return with a range stars part in hidden camera pranks including Jamie & Harry Redknapp, Sir Mo Farah and Davina McCall.

Plus, Ant and Dec get their prosthetic costumes on as they return as popular Pandas Bam & Boo. This time they’re hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and they need the kids' help to escape!

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live 'virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Meanwhile together with the main show, 2021 introduces a brand new spin-off!

Advertisements

You'll be able to get more from the show online from the ITV Hub following the end of each episode airing on TV.

Saturday Night Takeaway( 2021 |) airs Saturday evenings on ITV and on the ITV Hub from 7PM.